DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. DaVita posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 748,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

