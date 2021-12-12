DeFiner (FIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $616,020.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. DeFiner has a market cap of $6.47 million and $616,020.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

