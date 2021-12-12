DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,211 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

