DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 32,557 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

IR stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

