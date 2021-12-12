DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Mosaic worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mosaic by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mosaic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

