DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,567,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $668.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.