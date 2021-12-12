DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.