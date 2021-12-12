Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 297 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 392 ($5.20) to GBX 297 ($3.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.57).

LON:ROO opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 218.38 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.26).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,559,299.48).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

