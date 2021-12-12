Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill Sells 9,000 Shares

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DLA stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $209.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

