Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.96. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 399,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. Denbury has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 3.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

