DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $56,695.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00057703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.08041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.41 or 0.99952212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.