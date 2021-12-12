Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $52.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE:UNFI opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.