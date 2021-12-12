Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $25.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after acquiring an additional 532,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

