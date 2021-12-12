Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Analysis

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67 Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 8.84 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.17 Devon Energy $4.83 billion 6.09 -$2.68 billion $1.67 26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 201.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Devon Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Devon Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48% Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Devon Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

