DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,442,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

