Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.04 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.