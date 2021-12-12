DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.57.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

