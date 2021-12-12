Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $669.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $610.79 and its 200 day moving average is $599.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $36,211,956. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

