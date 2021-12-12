Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 1.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.64. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

