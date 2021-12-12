Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$66.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $45.95 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

