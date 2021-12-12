Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

DOL opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$46.56 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.74. The firm has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Insiders sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

