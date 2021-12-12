Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Domo were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.