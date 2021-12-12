DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,936 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 335,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 273,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

