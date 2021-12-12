Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.18.

DOCS opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.