Drive Shack (LON:DS) PT Raised to GBX 588

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

