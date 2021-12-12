DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $435.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from 430.00 to 435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.