Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.51 or 0.08067643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.41 or 0.99908594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

