Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $109.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 203,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.