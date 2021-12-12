EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,282,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 25.8% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EchoStar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 86,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

