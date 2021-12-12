Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

