Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPC stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

