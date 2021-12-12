eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Up 3.9%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 6,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 724,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

