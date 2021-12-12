Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.