Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,278 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.