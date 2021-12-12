Electrum Dark Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,436.15 and $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

