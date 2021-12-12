ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Down 3.3%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.24 ($12.63) and last traded at €11.28 ($12.67). Approximately 86,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.67 ($13.11).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIL2 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($15.62) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.80 ($15.51).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $695.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

