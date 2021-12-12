Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.13 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

