Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,791.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $51,791.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

