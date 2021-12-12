Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.