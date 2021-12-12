Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ENB stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.