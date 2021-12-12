Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 13,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

