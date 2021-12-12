Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $26.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.25.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $603.00 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.13.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth about $854,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RH by 25.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth about $502,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

