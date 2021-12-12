Eroscoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Eroscoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Eroscoin has a market cap of $92,922.28 and approximately $5,473.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (CRYPTO:ERO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.