Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.