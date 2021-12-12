Ether Zero Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $198,854.77 and approximately $8,057.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.05 or 0.08162680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

