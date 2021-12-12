Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

ETSY stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

