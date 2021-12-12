Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

