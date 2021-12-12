Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,606,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 6.49 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.12.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

