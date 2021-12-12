Everest (ID) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $32.93 million and $111,921.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00059519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.56 or 0.08186032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.65 or 0.99706016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.