EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

EVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

